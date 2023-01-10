Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

