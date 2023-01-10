State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,789 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $185,365,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.5 %

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

NYSE:PSX opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

