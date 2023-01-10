State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,683 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $262.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average is $190.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.44.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

