State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $25.99 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of KLA worth $25,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.53.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA stock opened at $408.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

