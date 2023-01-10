Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.97. The firm has a market cap of $411.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

