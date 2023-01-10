Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

