State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $35,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

