Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 587 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $381.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $237.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.