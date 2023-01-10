Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Decreased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

