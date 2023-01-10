Sepio Capital LP Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.