The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Southern stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

