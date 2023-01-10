New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $63.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Fiserv worth $63,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

