Alta Advisers Ltd Buys Shares of 1,600 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after buying an additional 1,643,595 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

