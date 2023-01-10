Key Financial Inc Has $214,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.28%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.