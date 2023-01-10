State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 868,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

