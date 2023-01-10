Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

