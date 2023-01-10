Aspiriant LLC Has $815,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 400,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 444,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.46.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.