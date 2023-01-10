State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,177 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $25,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.