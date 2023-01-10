State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 761 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $26,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $828.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.08. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

