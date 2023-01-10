Key Financial Inc Has $468,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $311.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

