State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,192 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $24,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

