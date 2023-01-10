Comerica Bank Acquires 17,923 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after buying an additional 207,989 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 68,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.