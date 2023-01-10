Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,305 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $362.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

