FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.44.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.38. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $262.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

