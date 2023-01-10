Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $10.52 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,476,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.04 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $362.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

