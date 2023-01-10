Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $270.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $390.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

