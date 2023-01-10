Spinnaker Trust Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.77. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

