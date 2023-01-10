NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $650,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,113 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,872,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $600,209,000 after purchasing an additional 280,509 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

