Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

