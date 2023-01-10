AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,412 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.1% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.30.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.