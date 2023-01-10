AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Trading Down 2.9 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
