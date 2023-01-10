Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

