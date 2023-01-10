Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,807,000 after acquiring an additional 274,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $236.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $326.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.45 and its 200 day moving average is $234.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

