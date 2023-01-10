The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group to “Buy”

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.80.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.