KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Sunday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $30.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $30.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $31.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.31 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

PXD stock opened at $230.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $194.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

