Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,593,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.61) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.81) to GBX 3,160 ($38.50) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,158.89.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.