Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.