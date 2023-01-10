Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 588 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

