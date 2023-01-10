Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 195,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.29.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.51 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.39.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

