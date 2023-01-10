New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 16,689 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 869,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $42,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

