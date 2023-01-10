Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,266 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 285,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

