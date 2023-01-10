Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,069 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,915 shares of company stock worth $10,702,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $246.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $250.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.