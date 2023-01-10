Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IYW opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $111.95.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.