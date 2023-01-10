Aspiriant LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

