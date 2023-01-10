Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

