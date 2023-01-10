iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 474.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $297.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

