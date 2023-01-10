Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $338.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.15.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

