Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX stock opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $338.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

