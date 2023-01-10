Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 97 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 82,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 10,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 666,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.15.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

