State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $33,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

